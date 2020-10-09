3 CEFCO stores in Tyler robbed this week

TYLER — A series of robberies at CEFCO gas stations has Tyler police asking for help. Early Wednesday morning the first aggravated robbery took place between 1 and 2 a.m. at 805 W. Houston. Within the hour a second occurred at 5120 Old Jacksonville Hwy, the same male and another male with the same jacket but red, robbed that store. In both instances the individuals left on foot. Early Friday, around 2 a.m., a third aggravated robbery was reported at the CEFCO at 5502 Old Bullard Rd.

A black male wearing a black hoodie with a star on the front robbed that gas station. He left on foot. Tyler police have located the two sweat-shirts and are asking individuals with information on these cases to contact Det. Gardner at 903-531-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.