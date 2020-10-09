Man reported missing, found dead at crash site

UPSHUR COUNTY — D.P.S. Troopers responded to the scene of a fatal crash, four miles northwest of Longview, on Thursday. The collision took place in Upshur County on SH 300. Reports indicate Steven Earl Montgomery, 55, of Big Sandy, went off the roadway and overturned, after striking a group of trees. Mr. Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene. Montgomery had been reported missing by family members, after he was last seen leaving for work around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. A land owner discovered the scene Thursday and notified emergency personnel. The crash remains under investigation.