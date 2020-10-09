RISD to limit virtual learning for students

RUSK — Rusk ISD has decided that not all students will be able to take classes online. RISD Superintendent, Grey Burton said in a letter, only students approved by the school nurse or that have tested positive for COVID-19 may take virtual classes. Students that are taking classes in person, will no longer have the option to switch to online learning. The new changes take effect Tuesday. You can read the letter by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/1881654252092729/photos/a.2214349955489822/2767692216822257/.