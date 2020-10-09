Political sign thefts in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO — Winnsboro Police continue investigating a “large amount” of political sign thefts across the city. According to the department’s facebook page, the number of officers on patrol will increase. It’s not clear whether a specific political party or candidate is being targeted. Three different vehicles are believed to be connected to the crime. Authorities are asking the public that may see or have details on this to call 903-342-3620, or to message the departments facebook page with the vehicles license plate numbers.