Alyson Hannigan explains why she doesn’t think a ‘How I Met Your Mother’ reunion is possible

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — How I Met Your Mother turns 15 this year, stoking fans’ hopes that a reunion is around the corner. Unfortunately, series star Alyson Hannigan was upfront in an interview with E!’s Daily Pop why they shouldn’t get their hopes up.

While the 46-year-old actress “would 100 percent be up for” a reunion, she explained that the chances of that ever happening are slim to none.

“Honestly, when I read the last episode script, I was sort of sad because I felt like there was no chance of a reunion, because they kind of gave away all the cards,” Hannigan explained. “They sort of showed everything.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum added that she was a little dismayed by the finale and even voiced her concerns.

“I was like, ‘Wait, you guys, now we won’t get to do a reunion because you’re telling the future and telling the stories of what we’re all gonna do,'” dished Hannigan, who said the finale was too big of an obstacle to overcome.

The People’s Choice Award nominee revealed there were discussions about a potential holiday special and that her co-star Jason Segel put forth some “great ideas” — but nothing ever came from them.

Still, she remains hopeful the gang will get back together again in some form or another.

How I Met Your Mother, which also starred Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris, aired its final episode in 2014.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.