Henderson County game room raid

Henderson County game room raidPosted/updated on: October 9, 2020 at 10:53 am
ATHENS — In Henderson County, eleven people have been arrested and large amounts of cash seized during a police raid at a local game room. According to our news partner KETK, charges for the group include organized criminal activity, gambling offenses, and outstanding arrest warrants. Those arrested include customers, workers, and the owner. During the search, officers found drugs, more than $50,000 cash, and a stolen gun. The sheriff says more arrests are to come.