Broadway performances cancelled through May 2021

Noam Galai/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The Great White Way will remain dark for a while longer.

Broadway shows have been cancelled through May 30, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broadway League announced on their website Friday that theaters are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for any performances that had previously been scheduled up through that date.

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said in a statement. “We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again.”

According to The League, dates for each returning and new Broadway show will be announced as individual productions determine the performance schedules for their respective shows.

Touring shows across North American are also affected. For more information, theater goers are directed to check their show or venue’s official website.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.