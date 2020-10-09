Tyler police investigating overnight convenience store robbery

TYLER — Tyler police are looking for a man who robbed a Tyler gas station early Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, a man with a gun forced one of the two employees inside to give him money from the cash register and fled. The gunman was described as wearing dark clothing. Police said there were customers in the CEFCO station on Old Bullard Road when the gunman entered at about 2 a.m. but no one was hurt.