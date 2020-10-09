Delta’s path forecast to hit Louisiana Friday as Category 2 hurricane

ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Delta is a major hurricane Friday morning with winds of 120 mph. It is expected to weaken slightly before making landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, around dinner time Friday night as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 to 110 mph. Even though it's expected to weaken, the storm surge from Delta is still expected to be near 11 feet in parts of Louisiana. The storm surge and damaging winds will continue to be the biggest threat for southwestern Louisiana and eastern Texas. There is a storm surge warning in effect for High Island, Texas, to Mouth of the Pearl River in Louisiana Friday, including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay and Lake Borgne. A hurricane warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana. A tropical storm warning continues for New Orleans and Galveston, Texas, just outside of Houston. Rainfall totals could reach 6 to 12 inches Friday, with local areas getting up to 15 inches in southern Louisiana. Flash flooding is expected. Delta is the fourth named storm to make landfall in the state of Louisiana this year, which will tie a record for most in the same year. It will also be the fifth hurricane this year to make landfall in the U.S., which hasn't happened since 2005. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

