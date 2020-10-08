Everybody loves The Rock: Dwayne Johnson passes 200 million Instagram followers

Samir Hussein/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re not following Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Instagram account, where have you been? The pro wrestler turned box office superstar just surpassed 200 million followers on the social media site.

Johnson was typically humble in marking the milestone — as humble as you can be when you make and post a four-minute video about it.

“THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth,” Johnson captions the video, in part. “And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms.”

According to Johnson, that makes him the #1 followed man in America, and the #1 followed American man in the world.

“And most importantly,” he writes, “the #1 daddy at home.”

He concludes, “Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’.”

True, 200 million followers is seriously impressive, but Johnson’s got a ways to go before he matches the most-followed man on the planet. That’s Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, with 239 million followers. Pop star Ariana Grande is the planet’s most-followed woman on Instagram, with 203 million followers.

By Christopher Watson

