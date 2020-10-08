FBI says it foils plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Handout/DNCC via Getty ImagesBy ALEXANDER MALLIN and LUKE BARR, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department on Thursday announced charges against six individuals in Michigan who were allegedly plotting for months to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and violently overthrow the government.

The FBI says it first learned of the group’s plot in early 2020 and began embedding confidential sources and undercover agents to monitor their activities.

Authorities were to hold a news conference to reveal more details later in the day.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

