Construction begins on Fire Station 5 expansion

LONGVIEW — Construction is underway to significantly expand and renovate Fire Station 5 in West Longview. Originally built in 1985, the fire station will be modernized while constructing 10,208 square feet of new space and renovating 5,373 square feet of the existing station. According to a news release, the project was funded by the November 2018 bond election.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, featuring representatives from the City of Longview, Riley Harris Construction L.P., and Architects Design Group. The construction is expected to take approximately 14 months, with completion near the end of 2021. Go to https://longviewtexas.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=2862 for additional information.