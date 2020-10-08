Suzanne Somers reveals that she had to undergo neck surgery following fall down the stairs

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Suzanne Somers is on the mend after suffering “an unfortunate fall” down the stairs at her family home.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, the Three’s Company alum explained her sudden absence from social media to her followers.

Thanking fans for their concern, Somers explained, “I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan [Hamel] and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home.”

Despite the terrifying incident, the 73-year-old Emmy nominee remained in good spirits, adding, “I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving – even after having tequila!”

“After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain,” continued Somers. “The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend!”

However, because she is in recovery, her social media absence has been extended, as she admitted, “I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties.”

The actress promised that she won’t be gone completely, urging fans that she will keep her personal website active with “posts and special announcements” regarding her beauty line — which specializes in hair, makeup and skincare.

“I so appreciate your love and support. Be back soon,” the American Graffiti star promised before signing off.

By Megan Stone

