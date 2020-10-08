Today is Thursday October 08, 2020

Tyler ISD launches new District app

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2020 at 9:40 am
TYLER — Tyler ISD launches a new District app to keep parents, students, and the community informed of district news, happenings, and special alerts. The app is available for download through the Apple and Google Play app stores. The new Tyler ISD app provides quick access to important information from both the District and campuses, such as push notifications for inclement weather or other alert information, weekly cafeteria menus, GPS directions, calendar events, and more. Go to https://www.tylerisd.org/article/322371 for additional information.

