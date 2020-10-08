Mark Ruffalo, Tiffany Haddish and more celebrities strip down to talk mail-in voting

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN(NEW YORK) — If you’ve ever wondered what some of your favorite celebrities look like naked, you’re in luck because they just stripped down to deliver a message about voting.

in a short video released on Wednesday, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Naomi Campbell, Josh Gad, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, and more appeared in the buff (from the waist up) and delivered a step-by-step on how to complete a mail-in ballot.

The entire act was also an amusing play on the term “naked ballot,” which the celebrities explain in the clip.

“Do you know that your ballots can be naked?” Ryan Michelle Bathe asks.

Later in the clip, Schumer shares, “There are two envelopes you have to stuff your ballot in otherwise it’s called a naked ballot.”

The stars sign off with a reminder for everyone to go vote.

“Everyone’s voice matters in this election,” Handler declares and Silverman adds, “America needs you.”

By Danielle Long

