Today is Thursday October 08, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to former US poet laureate

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2020 at 6:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FabrikaCr/iStockBy JON HAWORTH, ABC News

(LONDON) -- The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

Glück will be awarded the 10 million kronor ($1.11 million U.S.) cash award.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to former US poet laureate

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2020 at 6:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FabrikaCr/iStockBy JON HAWORTH, ABC News

(LONDON) -- The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

Glück will be awarded the 10 million kronor ($1.11 million U.S.) cash award.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement