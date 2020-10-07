Smith County warns of scammers using officials’ names

TYLER — A scam using Smith County officials’ names is continuing to circulate throughout the community. Officials say in recent weeks, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported a scam in which the caller identified himself as Sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Christian. In one particular instance, the caller informed the victim that she failed to show up for a court date and she needed to post a $2,500 surety bond. Had the victim stayed on the line, officials say it is likely that the caller would have instructed her to obtain a money order or similar payment method.

Earlier this week, a similar scam was detected, in which the caller used the name of Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jimmy Jackson. The Smith County judge’s office has also been mentioned in the calls. If you receive such a phone call, simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction. Go to https://www.smith-county.com/Home/Components/News/News/502/97 for more details.