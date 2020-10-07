Advertisement

Derek Chauvin, ex-officer seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, released after posting $1 million bail

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2020 at 1:23 pm

Hennepin County JailBy JULIA JACOBO, ABC News



(MINNEAPOLIS) -- Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis Police officer accused of killing George Floyd, has been released from jail on $1 million bond.



Chauvin is charged with second and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. He was released from a state prison Wednesday morning.



All four accused officers are now out of jail as they await the start of their trial next March.



Floyd died on Memorial Day after he was pinned down by Chauvin. Body camera footage shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.



The three other officers who were at the scene of Floyd's death have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter. All four were fired after Floyd's death.



Chauvin's bail conditions were set in June and included surrendering guns; not working in law enforcement or security; no contact with the victim's family; and not leaving the state without permission.



Floyd's death sparked countrywide protests over the killing of Black men and women by law enforcement.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back