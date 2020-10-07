Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway

TYLER — Smith County authorities say they’re looking for a runaway teen. On September 30, thSheriff’s Office responded to a report of a runaway in the Winona area. The father reported that his daughter, Hailie Black, 16, had left her residence between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. that morning and had not returned by later that day. Hailie has not been seen by her family since September 30 but has had recent communication with others.

Authorities say Hailie has exhibited recent behavioral issues but is not on any medications. Family members have heard that Hailie may be in the Tyler or Dallas area. She has also been known to frequent the Saige Meadows Apartments off Hwy. 69 North near Lindale. Hailie is white, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’8” and 100 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Audrey Lugo at (903) 533-1880 ext. 40.