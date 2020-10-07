Whitehouse ISD: All remote learners must return to school by October 20

WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse ISD announced in a letter to parents on Wednesday morning that it will require all remote learners to return to campus by October 20. According to our news partner KETK, there will be an exception for “those students and families who have legitimate health concerns and are medically fragile.” Those students will remain on remote learning if the parents provide a doctor’s diagnosis or recommendation to the school nurse. Any students who are quarantined or isolated due to symptoms should follow the nurse’s orders and return on the date provided to them, according to the letter.