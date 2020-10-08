Suspect charged following standoff in Tyler

TYLER — A Tyler man was arrested Wednesday morning following an hours long standoff with Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies and Tyler police. According to our news partner KETK, Vicente Manriquez, 35, allegedly assaulted his wife at their home around 12:30, then reportedly took his kids to the tire shop that he owns off Gentry and Bow Street in Tyler. Deputies found his car after the wife gave them a description. The sheriff’s office set up a perimeter and called in the SWAT team and negotiators. They were able to talk Manriquez out of the shop just after 3:00 Wednesday morning. Manriquez has been charged with aggravated assault and was booked into the Smith County Jail. He was released Wednesday after posting bond set at $150,000.