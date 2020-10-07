NBA Finals: Lakers one win away from title after Game 4 victory

TuelekZa/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from being crowned the NBA champions.

The team inched closer to their first title in 10 years Tuesday night, beating the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers now lead the series 3-1.

Both teams will face off again Friday night in Game 5. Tip off is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

