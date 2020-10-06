Lawsuit filed by students accused in SFA case

NACOGDOCHES — The six students accused by Stephen F. Austin State University of filing a false police report against a fellow student have filed a federal lawsuit against the school, claiming that their due process rights were violated. According to our news partner KETK, the lawsuit lists the university, the Board of Regents, and school President Dr. Scott Gordon and states that “This is a case about procedural due process and the truth.” The students are identified only by their initials in the lawsuit. Their lawyers claim that they are “being deprived of their constitutional due process rights based on falsehoods, misrepresentations, and a rush to convict…”

Christin Evans’ dorm room was entered by police at 3 a.m. back on September 14. The police were responding to reports, that turned out to be false, that Evans was threatening to stab people with scissors. At a press conference last week, Gordon said that his heart goes out “to the innocent young lady, the victim in this case… she has our full support.” He also promised that those involved would be held accountable.