Rx takeback event in Tyler

TYLER — East Texans once again have a convenient and safe way to dispose of their leftover prescription drugs and keep them from falling into the wrong hands. The nationwide semi-annual Drug Enforcement Administration Takeback event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Brookshire’s on Rice Rd. in Tyler. This event will be facilitated by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from Next Step Community Solutions. After the event, the DEA collects the drugs from local law enforcement and incinerates them.

If you are interested in disposing of your prescription drugs, you can bring them to the event, no questions asked. If you are unable to make the event, check out http://www.EastTexasRx.com for drop box locations and other ways to safely dispose.