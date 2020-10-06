Marshall police investigate Monday homicide

MARSHALL — A murder suspect is recovering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall after sustaining a gunshot wound to his foot. Marshall police say 21-year-old Chandler Givens admitted shooting 22-year-old Treyvon Woodkins at the Decker Place Apartments Monday afternoon. Woodkins died after being taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall. Police say Givens will be jailed on release and the investigation is ongoing.