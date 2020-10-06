‘Selena: The Series’ gets a premiere date on Netflix

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Selena: The Series, a new Netflix drama about the life of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, has a premiere date and a new trailer.

The series, starring Christian Serratos as Selena and produced with the blessing of Selena’s family, will debut on December 4.

In the new teaser, we see Selena taking the stage and hear her father, played by Ricardo Chavira, speaking in voiceover.

“If you keep practicing, pretty soon it’s all gonna pay off. Just watch,” he says. “And when I see you on that stage, I still see the six-year-old girl singing in our backyard.”

The series will follow Selena’s rise to success before she was shot and killed in 1995 at the age of 23.

Selena’s life was previously immortalized in the 1997 film Selena, with Jennifer Lopez in the starring role.

By Andrea Tuccillo

