Amanda Kloots, who lost husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19, blasts President Trump’s dismissal of the virus

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — President Donald Trump is on the mend after spending nearly three days at Walter Reed Medical Center fighting COVID-19. The president left the hospital on Monday and, shortly after returning to the White House, issued a statement where he appeared to dismiss the severity of the virus.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid,” President Trump remarked on Twitter. “Don’t let it dominate your life.”

The president also touted the advances in American medicine when it comes to treating the virus, claiming he feels “better than I did 20 years ago!”

President Trump’s remarks didn’t sit well with Amanda Kloots, who is still grieving the death of husband Nick Cordero. Cordero, 41, lost his extensive battle with the virus in July.

“To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus – I stand by you, with you, holding your hand,” Kloots penned in an emotional letter on Instagram early Tuesday. “Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we ‘let it’ – like it was our choice??”

Kloots’ anger was evident as she continued criticizing the president’s seemingly callous remarks, adding that “Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital” while she “cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love.”

“It IS something to be afraid of,” the fitness trainer maintained. “After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead.”

Kloots concluded by calling President Trump’s remarks “disgraceful.”

Cordero, who was 41, wed Kloots in 2017. They shared a son, one-year-old Elvis.

