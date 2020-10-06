Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte are queens when it comes to the floss dance

Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images By KATIE KINDELAN, ABC News (LONDON) -- The floss challenge has nothing on the royal family, some of whom have mastered it with ease. Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her 5-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, are the best "flossers" in the family, according to Kate's husband and Charlotte's dad, Prince William. William, second in line to the British throne, was asked about the flossing skills of his oldest son, 7-year-old Prince George, while talking with young children in footage seen in the new documentary, Prince William: A Planet for Us All, that aired Monday night in the United Kingdom. William said George cannot do the floss dance, but revealed Charlotte and Kate are the real queens of the dance. "Charlotte can floss. She can already floss at four," William said of his middle child, who was 4 at the time the footage was filmed, adding of his wife, "Catherine can floss." William was then honest about his own dancing skills, saying, "You don’t want to see me floss ... It’s like a really horrible film to watch me floss." William was also asked by a young girl whether Charlotte is "cheeky" to George, to which William replied, "No, they're about as cheeky as each other. They're both very cheeky." The public got a rare chance to see George, Charlotte and their younger brother, Prince Louis, 2, speak when the Cambridges released a video over the weekend of the royal siblings asking questions of British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough. George was the first to ask Attenborough a question, saying, "Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?" Attenborough then replied that he hopes that will not happen. Charlotte, 5, asked next, "Hello David Attenborough, I like spiders, do you like spiders too?" Louis asked Attenborough the last question, wondering what kind of animal he likes, while pronouncing the word "animal" more like "amimal." The video appears to be first time fans have heard Louis speak, and the first time they've heard George and Charlotte speak straight to a camera. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte are queens when it comes to the floss dance

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2020 at 10:48 am

