Shots fired after attempted sex assault

Shots fired after attempted sex assaultPosted/updated on: October 6, 2020 at 10:51 am
TYLER — Four shots were fired at a man who allegedly broke into a Tyler apartment early Tuesday morning and attempted to sexually assault a man who lived there. Tyler police told our news partner KETK that the incident occurred in the Chelsea Creek Apartment Complex on Thistle Dr. The burglar escaped and police are still processing the scene for evidence. We’ll have updates as more information becomes available.