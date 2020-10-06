TISD announced employee appreciation initiative

TYLER — Tyler ISD launches the “High Five Club.” “The High Five Club is just one way to show great appreciation to our Tyler ISD teachers, administrators, and employees who have gone above and beyond during this crazy, COVID-19 era we live in today,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We invite parents, coworkers, and community members to send a High Five by completing the online High Five Club submission form at tylerisd.org.” When you submit a High Five, the Tyler ISD employee will receive a certificate showing your appreciation for their efforts. Additionally, High Five Club recipient names are listed monthly on the District website. “We are so proud of our Tyler ISD employees for their hard work and dedication and we know you are too,” Dr. Crawford said. “Let’s show our appreciation by giving out High Fives!” To submit an employee for the High Five Club, go to https://www.tylerisd.org/high5club