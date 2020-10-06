Shooting investigation underway following road rage incident

HENDERSON COUNTY — A road rage incident near Chandler leads to a shooting Monday night. It started around 8:30 on FM 315 and ended at a Dollar General store. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the two ran into the store and one person fired a gun twice, hitting the victim once. The unnamed victim was transported to UT Health in Tyler for treatment. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Joshua Ardi, fled the scene and was arrested a short time later. He’s been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.