Feral hogs destroying cemetery in Palestine

PALESTINE — The City of Palestine took measures to bring in hog hunters to trap feral hogs that are destroying the land and turning over headstones at Memorial Cemetery. Memorial Cemetery is located on Moody Street off Loop 256, and has recently seen a spike in the number of feral hogs destroying the cemetery resulting in the need for a quick solution. The Cityof Palestine signed contracts with hog hunters who have previously worked for the City of Palestine to resolve this issue. As part of the contract, the hog hunters will have to use hog traps since guns are not allowed to be used withinthe city limits.“