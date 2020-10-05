“My light”: Eniko Hart shares first look of adorable baby girl, Kaori Hart

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Eniko Hart is giving fans a first look at her and Kevin Hart’s baby girl, Kaori Hart.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Eniko shared a photo of her holding her adorable little girl, who’s nestled in a blanket.

“When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again,” Eniko captioned the post. “Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more.”

“My light,” she added.

In the comments, Kevin Hart responded to the touching post, writing, “Has my heart already.”

As previously reported, Eniko gave birth to Kaori on September 29. She and Kevin share Kenzo Kash, 2, while Hart has another two children from a previous marriage: Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15.

By Candice Williams

