Sofia Vergara is the highest paid actress in 2020, see who else made the top 10

(LOS ANGELES) — COVID-19 has created yet another shakeup: an actress from the small screen eclipsed those on the big screen in Forbes' new list of highest paid actresses.

Topping 2020’s list is Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, elbowing past Angelina Jolie by a gap of nearly $10 million.

Vergara, who wrapped Modern Family in April and embarked on a new venture with America’s Got Talent raked in an impressive $43 million between June 2019 and June of this year. Her income was bolstered by her many endorsements and partnerships, such as Walmart and Rooms To Go.

The Colombian-born actress placed second in 2019’s roundup.

As for this year’s runner-up, Jolie notched a $35.5 million paycheck thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she’ll star in the franchise’s upcoming big-budget The Eternals movie.

Placing third was Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot, who banked $31.5 million in 2020 thanks to her additional venture with Netflix’s Red Notice.

Rounding out 2020’s top five is Melissa McCarthy and Meryl Streep.

Streaming was a major factor in determining this year’s top ten, with a majority of the actresses signing lucrative deals with HBO Max, Netflix and Hulu. Only two on the list, Jolie and Emily Blunt (who is sixth) made the top ten this year without the assistance of a major streaming deal or television series.

Here’s the Top 10 highest paid actresses of 2020:

1. Sofia Vergara: $43 million

2. Angelina Jolie: $35.5 million

3. Gal Gadot: $31.5 million

4. Melissa McCarthy: $25 million

5. Meryl Streep: $25 million

6. Emily Blunt: $22.5 million

7. Nicole Kidman: $22 million

8. Ellen Pompeo: $19 million

9. Elisabeth Moss: $16 million

10. Viola Davis $15.5 million

