(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- Jimmy Butler brought the heat Sunday night with a 40-point triple-double performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, leading the Miami Heat to a 115-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. With Sunday’s win, the Heat now trail the Lakers in the series to 2-1. Both teams will face off again on Tuesday for Game 4 of the Finals. Tip off begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

NBA Finals: Jimmy Butler leads Heat to Game 3 win over Lakers

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2020 at 8:55 am

cmannphoto/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- Jimmy Butler brought the heat Sunday night with a 40-point triple-double performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, leading the Miami Heat to a 115-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.



With Sunday’s win, the Heat now trail the Lakers in the series to 2-1.



Both teams will face off again on Tuesday for Game 4 of the Finals. Tip off begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back