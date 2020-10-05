Caregiver accused of stealing thousands of dollars from patient

LONGVIEW — An East Texas caregiver is behind bars after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman in Shreveport. According to our news partner KETK, Conchetta Law, 44, of Longview, was arrested for stealing $8,900 from the 92-year-old woman she cared for. According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office between October 2019 and May 2020 Law stole and forged checks from the victim’s bank account to pay her own rent, utilities, insurance and car note. Law was taken into custody in Longview and taken to Caddo Parish where she was booked into the Caddo Correction Center for forgery and exploitation of the infirmed.