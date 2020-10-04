Today is Monday October 05, 2020

Vistra Energy to close coal power plants in Illinois, Ohio

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2020 at 5:14 pm
CHICAGO (AP) – A Texas-based company is closing its remaining coal-fired power plants in Illinois. Vistra Energy had already shuttered four Illinois coal-fired power plants in Canton, Coffeen, Havana, and Hennepin and agreed to close another near Peoria as part of a legal settlement. But the Houston-based company announced Tuesday that it plans to close its four remaining Illinois coal plants within a decade, including Baldwin Power Plant in Randolph County, as part of a plan to transition to renewable energy and to reduce the company’s carbon footprint. It’ll also close three in Ohio.

