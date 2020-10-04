TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT is planning more construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of Oct. 5. District seal coat operations have been completed with the contractor now conducting pavement marking operations at various locations in Van Zandt and Anderson counties. Motorists should expect slow moving traffic due to mobile operations. You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/038-2020.html for a complete rundown of work around the district.