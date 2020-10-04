Tyler ISD Foundation celebrates 30 years

TYLER — The Tyler ISD Foundation is celebrating 30 years of impacting teachers and students. Since its creation in 1990, the Foundation has given more than $3.17 million to the District, according to a news release. The Foundation is asking the community to help celebrate its 30 year milestone through its annual giving campaign. Anyone interested in making a financial gift or serving as a corporate sponsor can do so at http://www.tylerisd.org/foundation or by calling Betsy Jones at 903-262-3095. You can go to https://www.tylerisd.org/article/319543 for further information.