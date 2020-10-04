Paul Boorman Trailhead closed to allow trail extension

LONGVIEW — Beginning Tue., Oct. 6, the Marshall Avenue (also known as Hwy. 80) trailhead of the Paul Boorman Trail in Longview will be closed for an extended period to allow for construction of a connection to the expanded Guthrie Trail. Most of the Paul Boorman Trail will remain open during the construction period, but visitors will need to access the trail from other available trailheads. The date for reopening the Marshall Avenue trailhead has not been determined yet. You can go to https://longviewtexas.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=2856 for more information.