2020 Fire Prevention Week: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” According to a news release, the campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported homes fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

The Tyler Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme. They want to share the following safety tips to help you prevent a cooking fire:

· Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

· If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

· You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

· Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

· Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Due to COVID-19, the traditional Fire Prevention Week activities have been postponed this year. To find out more about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit http://www.fpw.org.