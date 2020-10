TYLER — It’s the final weekend for Taste of the Fair. The event resumed Saturday at the East Texas State Fairgrounds and will continue through Sunday with hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. It’s a chance to sample East Texas State Fair food even though the fair has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19. You can go to https://www.etstatefair.com/p/about/taste-of-the-fair for more information.