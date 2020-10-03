Former Whitehouse Mayor Dale Moran dies

TYLER — Services for former Whitehouse Mayor Dale Moran are set for Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Moran died Wednesday at the age of 76. He served as mayor from 1996-2002, along with two terms on the city council, one before and one after his time as mayor. Moran was also a successful businessman and very active in Christian ministry. He was the father of Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. You can go here for additional information.