Citizens recognized for helping domestic violence victims

TYLER — The East Texas Crisis Center’s biannual Hope Awards ceremony was held this week on Tyler’s downtown square. According to a news release, a proclamation was read by City Councilmember Bob Westbrook, and awards were presented to “outstanding citizens and businesses that have gone above and beyond as volunteers and professionals to help victims of domestic violence.” The honorees are Brad Martin, Kinsey Pharmacy; Ms. Jane Neal, Tyler Public Library; and Chick-fil-A in Broadway Square Mall.

The Hope Awards are held twice a year — once during Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month in April, and once during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The East Texas Crisis Center acknowledges Sexual Assault Awareness Month annually with the goal of increasing awareness in the community about the nature and prevalence of domestic violence, according to the news release. Officials say the Crisis Center has provided services to 691 adults and 145 children from January thru September in 2020.

The Crisis Center is a non-profit agency providing help, hope, and healing to victims of family violence and sexual assault, according to the news release. The center serves a five-county area including Smith, Wood, Rains, Henderson, and Van Zandt Counties. Go to http://www.etcc.org for more information.