30th Annual Pantry Raid Raises 203,760 Meals

TYLER — The 30th Annual Pantry Raid looked different this year, but still had a huge impact and raised 203,760 meals for Tyler Independent School District students facing hunger. According to a news release, the annual event is hosted by the East Texas Food Bank and Tyler ISD. Pantry Raid has historically been a fierce competition between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy to see which campus can raise the most food and funds. For the first time ever, the two schools came together to celebrate the 30th anniversary and held one Tyler ISD-wide Pantry Raid.

Also new this year, the campuses did not collect physical food items due to COVID-19 safety measures. Monetary donations were made online and will support ETFB’s programs that serve Tyler ISD students, such as the BackPack Program and Kids Café.

As quoted in the release, Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said in spite of this year’s challenges, “We are overjoyed by how the community still rallied together to help feed Tyler ISD students.” TISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines added, “Tyler ISD is grateful to the East Texas Food Bank for its continued impact on the lives of our students and families each year.” Over the past 30 years, Pantry Raid has raised over 1.2 million meals.