Roberts: ‘Virus knows everyone’

TYLER — The President and First Lady have become the face of the cornavirus after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. NET Health CEO, George Roberts told KTBB Friday, “It shows that the virus knows everyone here. Basically, we are all susceptible to catching this virus. We all need to continue taking steps that helps to keep us from catching it; stay home when we are sick, we are a mask when we are out in public, observe social distancing, wash your hands often. But again, it’s a challenge for people who are in the public spot light. We sure wish the President and First Lady well as they go through this recovery process. I’m confident they will be fine.”