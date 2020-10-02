Gohmert: ‘thrilled to offer my plasma’

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. The President was seen by reporters returning to the White House Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill. COVID-19 survivor, Congressman Louie Gohmert told KTBB Friday, “I feel sure he’s taking not just hydroxychloroquine, but also zythromycin, and zinc. Lots of zinc. Apparently that’s key to making it all work. I texted Mark Meadows this morning [Friday] and indicated I was praying for the President and some other comments. And I also stand ready if they want my antibodies. I would be thrilled and honored to go and provide plasma for the President and First Lady.”

The East Texas Congressman went on to say, “One other key factor that I know he has going for him like I did; I heard from people all over the country saying ‘I’m praying for you.” I did hear from a few who apparently pray to the wrong God. They were praying that I would die. But, just huge numbers of people that we’re praying for me and I do believe in the power of prayer.”