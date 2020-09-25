Live updates: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at US Capitol

Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesBy MEREDITH DELISO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

The honor, which comes a week after her death at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, pays tribute to the country’s most distinguished citizens.

Since 1852, over 30 men have lain in state, including 12 former presidents, as well as other statesmen and military leaders, per historical records. The last person to have lain in state was Georgia congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, who died in July.

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was “lain in honor” at the Capitol in 2005, but Ginsburg will be the first woman ever to lie in state.

“Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said upon her passing. “Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage. Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.”



Sep 25, 10:50 am

Intimate statuary Hall ceremony concludes

Family and friends have finished paying their respects, concluding an intimate ceremony mostly made up of close family members and lawmakers.

The family is scheduled to hold a private burial at Arlington National Cemetery next week.



Sep 25, 10:35 am

Family, congressional leaders pay their respects

Family members, followed by members of Congress, are now paying their respects one by one, with an emphasis on social distancing.



Sep 25, 10:28 am

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt delivers reflection

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt of Adas Israel Congregation in Washington delivered a eulogy and reflection followed by a second musical selection by Mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves accompanied by pianist Laura Ward.



Sep 25, 9:45 am

Ginsburg’s casket arrives

Ginsburg’s casket arrived at 9:30 a.m. for the solemn ceremony as the flag over the Capitol flew at half-staff.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer looked on as the casket was carried up the House steps and inside the building.

