ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- A new heat wave with bone dry conditions and gusty winds is expected in the West this weekend and into next week. Already, a red flag warning and wind advisory have been issued for the Rockies and a fire weather watch has been issued for northern California, ahead of the heat wave. Over the next several days, temperatures will soar close to 100 degrees from Sacramento to Burbank, California. The worst of the heat will start Sunday and continue into next week. Gusty winds are expected for northern California on Saturday and Sunday as a storm system moves through to the north. Some of the winds could gust above 30 mph, which will create critical fire conditions. Meanwhile, in the Great Lakes, a cold front is expected to move through Friday afternoon and evening and is forecast to produce severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. The highest chance for tornadoes and damaging winds will be in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

New heat wave with gusty winds forecast for the West

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2020 at 7:42 am

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- A new heat wave with bone dry conditions and gusty winds is expected in the West this weekend and into next week.



Already, a red flag warning and wind advisory have been issued for the Rockies and a fire weather watch has been issued for northern California, ahead of the heat wave.



Over the next several days, temperatures will soar close to 100 degrees from Sacramento to Burbank, California.



The worst of the heat will start Sunday and continue into next week.



Gusty winds are expected for northern California on Saturday and Sunday as a storm system moves through to the north. Some of the winds could gust above 30 mph, which will create critical fire conditions.



Meanwhile, in the Great Lakes, a cold front is expected to move through Friday afternoon and evening and is forecast to produce severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes.



The highest chance for tornadoes and damaging winds will be in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back