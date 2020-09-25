(NEW YORK) -- The skateboarding world is mourning one of the greats. Keith Hufnagel, who rose to prominence in the 90s, has died at the age of 46 following a battle with brain cancer. Hufnagel is hailed as one of the most influential skateboarders and launched the successful HUF Worldwide skate shop brand in 2002. His company confirmed the passing on Thursday. "We are absolutely heartbroken to deliver the news today that HUF founder Keith Hufnagel has passed away," HUF Worldwide announced via Instagram. "Keith battled brain cancer for the past 2.5 years. And though he beat the odds and fought back much longer than his diagnosis permitted, he ultimately and unfortunately lost the fight." "Keith paved the way for all of us – as a respected professional skateboarder, shop owner, brand founder, footwear and apparel designer, creative director, and industry leader. He showed us how to do it, and how do it right," the brand continued, noting how "Keith loved skateboarding and the culture around it. He did things his way and did them for the right reasons." HUF Worldwide offered more insight on Hufnagel's character, adding, "Keith loved and supported the people around him. He would do anything for his friends, family and children. He passionately wanted to see others succeed. And we all loved him for it." "Keith’s legacy will continue to live on at HUF. Today, tomorrow and forever," the company concluded. "Rest in peace, Keith." Hufnagel, a New York City-native born in 1974, was given his first skateboard when he turned 4 and went on to become a massive figure among pro skaters during the 90s and 00s. He is survived by his wife Mariellen and their two children. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Skateboarding legend Keith Hufnagel dead at 46

Posted/updated on: September 25, 2020 at 6:51 am

michal-rojek/iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The skateboarding world is mourning one of the greats. Keith Hufnagel, who rose to prominence in the 90s, has died at the age of 46 following a battle with brain cancer.



Hufnagel is hailed as one of the most influential skateboarders and launched the successful HUF Worldwide skate shop brand in 2002. His company confirmed the passing on Thursday.



"We are absolutely heartbroken to deliver the news today that HUF founder Keith Hufnagel has passed away," HUF Worldwide announced via Instagram. "Keith battled brain cancer for the past 2.5 years. And though he beat the odds and fought back much longer than his diagnosis permitted, he ultimately and unfortunately lost the fight."



"Keith paved the way for all of us – as a respected professional skateboarder, shop owner, brand founder, footwear and apparel designer, creative director, and industry leader. He showed us how to do it, and how do it right," the brand continued, noting how "Keith loved skateboarding and the culture around it. He did things his way and did them for the right reasons."



HUF Worldwide offered more insight on Hufnagel's character, adding, "Keith loved and supported the people around him. He would do anything for his friends, family and children. He passionately wanted to see others succeed. And we all loved him for it."



"Keith’s legacy will continue to live on at HUF. Today, tomorrow and forever," the company concluded. "Rest in peace, Keith."



Hufnagel, a New York City-native born in 1974, was given his first skateboard when he turned 4 and went on to become a massive figure among pro skaters during the 90s and 00s.



He is survived by his wife Mariellen and their two children.



